Eugene Antinoja

Eugene J. Antinoja

May 15, 1945 - April 24, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Jerry Antinoja announces his passing on April 24, 2022, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was 76.

Jerry was born in Ironwood, Michigan on May 15, 1945. After living in Ironwood, Milwaukee Wisconsin and Garibaldi, Oregon, he graduated from St. Helens High School in 1963.

After serving six years in the Navy he returned to St. Helens.

Jerry married Sandra Bradley in 1975 combining their families and living in Longview.

He worked at Cowlitz P.U.D. until his retirement in 2002. While there, he made lifelong friends who shared his enthusiasm for life.

Jerry enjoyed traveling and scuba diving until his health worsened. He loved hosting friends and family and enjoyed keeping a lovely home and yard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Lowe.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Antinoja, at home; three children, Amy Jackson of Vancouver, Jenny Veltkamp of Vancouver and David Antinoja of Irvine, California; five grandchildren, Sydney Mesneak of Vancouver, Jake Veltkamp of Vancouver, Paydon Jackson of Vancouver, Eric and Andrew Antinoja of Irvine, California; and a brother, Jeff Antinoja of Hillsboro, Oregon.

He will also be remembered by his special friends and neighbors.

Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered in the ocean at his beloved Garibaldi, Oregon.

There will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Community Health and Hospice in Longview may be made.

Jerry will be terribly missed.