April 24, 1937—Jan. 15, 2023
LONGVIEW—Born to Anias and Margaret Thornton of DeKalb, New York she was the third youngest of nine siblings, Judson, Allen, Eleanor, David, Robert, Thera, Margorie and Sam. Married Bernard Wyne and had six children. Bernard Jr. “Butch” (Mary), Stillborn twins Marion and Margaret, Lawrence “Larry” Wyne, Etha “Lori” Miller (Chuck). Lorraine DeSpain (Greg). Six grandchildren: Brandon Wyne, Etha DeAnn Frazier, Rosa Miller, Amanda Smith, Amber Walker, Logan Walker and numerous great-grandchildren. Etha later married Robert Nyvall gaining three Step-children Barry, Mark and Nancy.
Etha enjoyed playing guitar, singing and family gatherings. She was the best cook. She was a member of Longview Eagles, American Legion, and Elks Lodge. She was known to dance and yodel. Etha was up for anything, riding motorcycles, clam digging, hunting, fishing, camping and travel. She held a special place in her heart for her extended family “back east”, and went to visit as often as she could. She never missed a trip with her kids to visit extended family in Montana. Everybody loved Aunt Etha. Her vibrant blue eyes and beautiful voice will be missed.
