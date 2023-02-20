Aug. 21, 1956—Feb. 12, 2023

Ernst Robert Peterson, age 66, of Bellevue, Washington, died on February 12, 2023, after a short illness. He was born on August 21, 1956, to Irving H. and Elma E. Peterson (nee Cedar) in Longview Washington. He graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1975 and attended the University of Puget Sound where he swam competitively and was a member of Beta Theta Pi.

Ernie’s love of music led him to become a drummer playing in a rock band that performed at Elks and Eagles socials and high school dances. He was a skilled outdoorsman with a lifelong love of hunting, and fishing. Ernie had an extensive career in industrial equipment sales and was currently employed at King Electric as the Regional Wholesale Sales Manager. He spent his career building relationships with customers all over the country.

Ernie is survived by Kristine Peterson (nee Anderson), his wife of 35 years; two children: Alex Peterson of Renton, Ellen (Conor) Kelly of Bothell; his sister Judy Peterson of Silverlake, Lori Kimzey of Port Angeles; bother-in-law Steve (Sally) Anderson; sister-in-law Diane (Steve) Luwe, nieces and nephews, Alice (Steve) Linker, Jed (Nicole) Kimzey, Erica Anderson, Alison Anderson, Gretchen (Billy) Ward, Liz (Kenny) Denning, Jake (Kendra) Luwe; and seven great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and bother-in-law Warren Kimzey.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Make a Wish Foundation https://wish.org/ or Northwest Kidney Centers https://www.nwkidney.org/.