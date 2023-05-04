Nov. 26, 1948—April 22, 2023

LONGVIEW—Ernest Lee Schaffran passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2023 at the age of 74.

Ernie was born on November 26, 1948 to Clarence and Janis Schaffran of Castle Rock. Ernie was the oldest of three boys and graduated from Toutle Lake in 1967; Where he played football, basketball, baseball and was class president.

Following graduation, Ernie attended Washington State University with the intention of becoming a teacher. While at WSU Ernie played football and baseball. After a period of time, Ernie left WSU to enlist in the US Army and was a Cavalry Scout from 1969-1971. It has recently come to light that during the Vietnam Era, Ernie served in a unit that deployed often to conduct combat operations inside of Cambodia and Laos. For decades these operations were classified. Our family is sincerely proud and grateful for his service.

Although Ernie never realized his initial dream of becoming a teacher, Ernie spent much of his adult life teaching young people in various capacities such as the Toutle River Boys Ranch, coaching youth baseball, leading Boy Scouts and troop 518, mentoring many young men to be their best possible selves.

Ernie also played men’s fastpitch softball in a career spanning three decades while being named to the Southwest Washington Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Another great passion of Ernie’s while growing up was being a boy scout where he achieved the rank of Life Scout and attended several camps including the leadership camp at Philmont.

Ernie was preceded in death by dad Clarence and mom Janis and is survived by two brothers Robert “Bob” Schaffran and Donald “Don” Schaffran. Ernie is also survived by wife Kathe Schaffran, son Shon Schaffran, daughter Jodi Onoffrey, son Ryan Schaffran along with many beloved grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Toutle Lake Community Church, Saturday May 6, at 1:00 p.m. All those who knew Ernie are invited to attend. After the service there will be some shared food and a potluck. Feel free to bring a dish or desert.

If you would like to make a donation, please make the donation out to:

Toutle Lake Community Church

“Children’s Summer Program”

5067 Spirit Lake Memorial HWY

Toutle, Wa. 98649