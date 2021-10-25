Erik Mackey

June 19, 1973 — Sept. 21, 2021
Erik grew up in Kelso, Washington. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1973. He enjoyed playing youth football, basketball and baseball.
Erik moved to West Yellowstone, Montana, after high school. He worked construction and traveled to Colorado, Utah, Oregon, California, and then back to Washington in 2000. The light of Erik’s eye, his daughter Rainie, was born in June 2002. He married her mother, Chandra Hunt, in 2004 on the Oregon Coast. They since divorced. Erik and Rainie returned to West Yellowstone, Montana, in 2018. Erik recently moved to Bozeman, Montana, working for a local roofing company.
He loved road trips, golfing with his dad and uncles, camping, clam digging and fishing with family, and snowmobiling. Erik was a hard worker and a family man. He was a true friend to all his co-workers and loved ones. Erik was larger than life. He never met a stranger and always was willing to lend a helping hand. He was a fiercely loyal and loving person. His smile radiated through his eyes and his hugs are famous.
He is survived by his 19-year-old daughter Rainie Mackey; his father and stepmother, Don and Mollie Rose Mackey; his mother, Diane Weddel Hendrickson; his brothers, Rodney Mackey and Joshua Jordan (Michelle); his sister Megan Zueger (Jason); grandparents Bill and Shirley Mackey; and numerous cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends in Washington and Montana.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Marlyce Mackey Erland (John Comstock), Roy and Evelyn Weddel; and Uncle Dean Weddel (Karen).
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday October 30, at Faith Family Christian Center in Longview Washington. Memorial contributions can be made to the Veterans Administration, and to the Manhattan, Montana, ice skating rink.
