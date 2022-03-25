Emogene Lindenmeyer

Emogene was a beautiful loving wife and mother. She loved her boys so much. She was very particular and kept our home immaculate. She loved to work outside with her flowers and shrubs. She was a great cook and we had regular meals every day. We went on many trips all over the country, including to many national parks. She loved camping and we always had so much fun together. She loved to walk every day in the woods watching other birds and wildlife. She was my best pal and we loved each other with all our hearts.