Emma Ruth Scott

March 12, 1934 — December 19, 2020

Ruth cherished life and lived it to the fullest. She was born in Beaver, Okla., to Mava Holt Gregg and Glenn Gregg on March 12, 1934. The family moved to Longview, Wash., when she was young and she lived there ever since. Ruth had three brothers in which she adored: JC (deceased) Gary and Duane. Ruth had many jobs in her lifetime, some she enjoyed better than others, but all of them involved making lifelong friendships

When Ruth married, she chose Neil Scott. In the late 1960s, they built their dream house and a small farm in Willow Grove, where they raised their children: Mark (Kelly), Tiah (deceased 1974), Dan (Suzanne), and Owen (Jammie). Ruth and Neil had five grandchildren: Sam, Natalie, Trevor, Marissa, and Roxy. Ruth was a fantastic grandmother. She often hosted the children at the farm where they had many wonderful adventures. Ruth also enjoyed taking the kids on trips.

Ruth lost her beloved Neil in 1990, but she did not give up on life. Ruth established a beach home in Ocean Shores. Ruth enjoyed hosting family and friends at the beach, but also enjoyed going there with her dog Buddy to have some quiet time. The grandchildren have many fond memories of their visits to the “beach house.”