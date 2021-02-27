 Skip to main content
Emily Jane Peterson
September 4, 1931 — February 20, 2021

Emily Jane Peterson, 89, of Woodland, Washington. peacefully passed away on February 20, 2021. She enjoyed many crafts, most of all sewing. She also was a member of the Lower Columbia Woodcarvers. Emily was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, in 1931. She married Thomas Peterson in 1950. In 1958, they moved to Southern California where they raised their four children. In 1974, they moved to Arroyo Grande, California; and in 1979, she lost her husband to cancer. Then, Emily and her youngest daughter relocated to Washington.

She lost her oldest son, Thomas Peterson in 2007. She is survived by son Rick Peterson (Susie) of Orange, California; two daughters, Christine Peterson (Marc) of Marysville, Washington, and Pamela Stanley (Dean) of Woodland, Washington; and a sister, Esther Marie Pherrin of Vancouver, Washington, as well as 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Emily will be laid to rest with husband Thomas Peterson in Arroyo Grande, California.

