Emily A. Peters

April 11, 1947 — Aug. 12, 2021

Emily Ann Peters, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 12, 2021, at her home in Kimberly, Idaho, after a brave and courageous more than 20-year battle with breast cancer. She was 74 years old.

Emily was born to Marlin and Mary Edythe Berg in Portland, Oregon, in 1947, and was the oldest of three brothers.

After graduating from Castle Rock High School, she attended Washington State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She was a life-long Coug. Emily went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Portland. She was a dedicated, nurturing, and passionate elementary school teacher in the North Thurston School District in Olympia/Lacey, Washington, for 32 years.

Emily married her best friend and the love of her life, Gene Peters, on June 19, 1971, and they raised four children together. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2021.