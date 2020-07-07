Elyse Smith - Naegeli

November 27, 1991—June 25, 2020
Elyse passed away peacefully at OHSU June 25, 2020 at the age of twenty-eight after prolonged medical problems. COVID 19 was not a cause.
Elyse was born in Astoria, OR to Dan Naegeli and Nancy C. (Smith) Naegeli. Elyse attended schools in Rainier, OR, Longview, WA and Kent, WA. She participated in Running Start program where she earned her Phlebotomy Technician Certificate from Renton Technical College. Elyse graduated from Lower Columbia College, Longview, WA receiving her Associate in Arts Degree. She also graduated from University of Washington, majoring in Psychology.
Elyse was preceded in death by her grandfather Stephen Lane Naegeli and great grandparents Dorothy and Casper Naegeli. She is survived by her fiancé Rick Maxwell, father, Dan Naegeli, mother, Nancy Johnson, sisters Teolina Naegeli, Alayna Doan, Maddy Johnson and brothers Shadrach Wood and Jonah Bataeff. Grandparents Janie (McDonald Naegeli) and Robert Eder; Donald and Janet Smith and great grandmother Sylvia Kato. Aunts Erica Bomar (Chuck Spittles), Linda Bittinger, Cathy McKendrick (Joe), Andrea Yost (Eric), Cindy Waddell (Aaron), Corrine Eder (Mohamed El Khatib), Jolene Eder, and Uncle Brian Eder (Alisha Parker); many great aunts and uncles and numerous cousins and friends, near and far.
Elyse was excited about beginning her life with her fiancé, Ricky. They both felt so lucky having found each other. Ricky will carry her in his heart forever. His love for her is deep. All of us will miss Elyse greatly. Whether she knew it or not, Elyse taught us life lessons.
Elyse loved her two cats who were wonderful companions for her. She was also passionate about painting. After becoming quadriplegic, you would find Elyse with a paint brush in her mouth creating beautiful art, which brought her joy. Elyse’s lifelong friend, Nikole Young, captured this part of Elyse’s life when she wrote the following in a poetic tribute; “Painting fills your last years of life. You do it handless, without any hint of strife. But something went wrong, and now you can’t fight. What’s left are canvases, memorializing your dimmed light.”
Elyse will always be remembered as a fierce fighter.
Private interment under the direction of Waud’s Funeral Home will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tillamook, OR
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.