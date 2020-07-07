Elyse Smith - Naegeli

Elyse loved her two cats who were wonderful companions for her. She was also passionate about painting. After becoming quadriplegic, you would find Elyse with a paint brush in her mouth creating beautiful art, which brought her joy. Elyse’s lifelong friend, Nikole Young, captured this part of Elyse’s life when she wrote the following in a poetic tribute; “Painting fills your last years of life. You do it handless, without any hint of strife. But something went wrong, and now you can’t fight. What’s left are canvases, memorializing your dimmed light.”