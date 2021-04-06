Elwin Gene Bottorff

During this time, he volunteered a great deal within the community, serving as the president of the Kalama Fair, assisting in the high school shop, and mentoring troubled youth by showing them the imperativeness of finding an occupation and directing them toward that goal. Also, while being the superintendent at Pope and Talbot, he got an idea in his head and turned it into a reality by spearheading the patents for panel 44 and cedar strip plywood which became a bestseller, his greatest personal accomplishment over that portion of his career. He and Wilma were very excited years later when they went to Italy and saw his patented plywood in an establishment. As to those of us who had the pleasure of observing his achievements, however, his former boss put it well, stating that he will always remember Elwin’s ability to draw people together. This would carry on as a hallmark of his life.