Elvagene "Gene" Ertzberger

She met her husband, Bill, after the war ended. They married and relocated to the Rainier area where they had their children, Carol, Rocky, Grady, Penny, Marion Kaye, and Vern. Gene was a great mother and grandmother. She loved her family and worked hard to provide for them. She worked as a supervisor of housekeeping for many years at the St. Helens Hospital, and later as an in-home caregiver. She loved her church and was thrilled to be able to go on a mission and serve as a missionary after she retired. She also enjoyed going to the temple and doing temple work.