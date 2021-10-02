 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elvagene "Gene" Ertzberger
0 entries

Elvagene "Gene" Ertzberger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 14, 1925 — Sept. 26, 2021

Longtime resident of the Rainier and Longview areas, Elvagene “Gene” Ertzberger passed away September 26, 2021, at the age of 96.

Gene was born to Arnold and Luetta Swensen on February 14, 1925. Having her birthday on Valentine’s Day made her enjoy her birthday that much more!

She moved to Portland, Oregon, as a young woman during World War II where she worked in the shipyards as a welder building victory ships.

She met her husband, Bill, after the war ended. They married and relocated to the Rainier area where they had their children, Carol, Rocky, Grady, Penny, Marion Kaye, and Vern. Gene was a great mother and grandmother. She loved her family and worked hard to provide for them. She worked as a supervisor of housekeeping for many years at the St. Helens Hospital, and later as an in-home caregiver. She loved her church and was thrilled to be able to go on a mission and serve as a missionary after she retired. She also enjoyed going to the temple and doing temple work.

A memorial service will be held October 4, 2021, at the LDS church, 27410 Parkdale Road, Rainier, Oregon. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services following. There will be a gathering at the church following the service.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News