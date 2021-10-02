Feb. 14, 1925 — Sept. 26, 2021
Longtime resident of the Rainier and Longview areas, Elvagene “Gene” Ertzberger passed away September 26, 2021, at the age of 96.
Gene was born to Arnold and Luetta Swensen on February 14, 1925. Having her birthday on Valentine’s Day made her enjoy her birthday that much more!
She moved to Portland, Oregon, as a young woman during World War II where she worked in the shipyards as a welder building victory ships.
She met her husband, Bill, after the war ended. They married and relocated to the Rainier area where they had their children, Carol, Rocky, Grady, Penny, Marion Kaye, and Vern. Gene was a great mother and grandmother. She loved her family and worked hard to provide for them. She worked as a supervisor of housekeeping for many years at the St. Helens Hospital, and later as an in-home caregiver. She loved her church and was thrilled to be able to go on a mission and serve as a missionary after she retired. She also enjoyed going to the temple and doing temple work.
A memorial service will be held October 4, 2021, at the LDS church, 27410 Parkdale Road, Rainier, Oregon. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services following. There will be a gathering at the church following the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.