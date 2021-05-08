March 12, 1926 — April 28, 2021

Another Angel Gets Her Wings.

Elsa Marie Swett, born on March 12, 1926, in Cimarron, Kansas, to John and Mary (Estes) Palmer passed away April 28, 2021, peacefully in her home in Longview, Washington, on the eighth anniversary of her husband’s death.

After following her twin sister from Kansas to Washington state in 1947, Elsa met Ralph Swett in Longview where they married and raised their family. The couple shared 64 years together until his passing in 2013.

Elsa retired from The Bon Marché (now Macy’s) after 15 years where she mostly worked in the china department. After they had both retired, Ralph and Elsa enjoyed traveling with friends and family, boating excursions and many motorhome adventures including several winters in Yuma, Arizona.

Elsa treasured time spent with her family. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She enjoyed doing stitchery, sewing and painting in her younger years. Elsa loved music (especially country), and all growing and cut flowers especially from her beloved daughter’s garden of peonies, one of which bore her name, “Elsa Sass.” She was often quoted as saying, “Where would we be without flowers and music?”