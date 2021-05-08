March 12, 1926 — April 28, 2021
Another Angel Gets Her Wings.
Elsa Marie Swett, born on March 12, 1926, in Cimarron, Kansas, to John and Mary (Estes) Palmer passed away April 28, 2021, peacefully in her home in Longview, Washington, on the eighth anniversary of her husband’s death.
After following her twin sister from Kansas to Washington state in 1947, Elsa met Ralph Swett in Longview where they married and raised their family. The couple shared 64 years together until his passing in 2013.
Elsa retired from The Bon Marché (now Macy’s) after 15 years where she mostly worked in the china department. After they had both retired, Ralph and Elsa enjoyed traveling with friends and family, boating excursions and many motorhome adventures including several winters in Yuma, Arizona.
Elsa treasured time spent with her family. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She enjoyed doing stitchery, sewing and painting in her younger years. Elsa loved music (especially country), and all growing and cut flowers especially from her beloved daughter’s garden of peonies, one of which bore her name, “Elsa Sass.” She was often quoted as saying, “Where would we be without flowers and music?”
Elsa was predeceased by her beloved husband, daughter-in-law Susan Swett; great-granddaughter Myckelle Mathis; her brother, John Palmer; and her twin sister, Ella Ludwick.
She is survived by her four children, Linda Mathis (Slim Meyers), Grant Swett, Teri Weedman and Cindy Murray-Tow (Guy Tow); nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by two half siblings, Lora Kimsey and Corrin Fehr (Phyllis); her brother-in-law David Swett (Tiny); and sister-in-law Una Rose (Perk).
A heartfelt special thanks to her special friend and caregiver, Tamica Moberg, and to the PeaceHealth Hospice Southwest nurses and bath aides. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank our sister Teri for her undying devotion to the well-being and loving care of our beloved mother for the past eight years.
There will be a graveside service at Cowlitz View Gardens in Kelso, Washington, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, with a reception following at the home of Guy and Cindy Tow, 139 Ruby Place, Kelso, Washington 98626.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PHSW (PeaceHealth Southwest) Foundation, LB#1094, P.O. Box 35146, Seattle, WA 98124. Please designate that the donation is for the Vancouver Hospice.
Steele Funeral Home at Longview Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
