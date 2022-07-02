Ellen McGhee

February 26, 1947 — June 27, 2022

Our beloved Ellen passed away June 27, 2022. A lifelong member of the Kelso/Longview community, Ellen raised three sons with her husband, Pat. The two actually met in the second grade, and they started dating in junior high. Ellen and Pat married in 1968 after college at Central Washington University for her and a stint in the U.S. Army for him.

Ellen was a teacher and librarian to hundreds of local kids at Butler Acres Elementary School, and she supported Kelso schools for years after her retirement. If you were lucky enough to know Ellen, you’ll remember a woman who would include you in family gatherings, show up at every single event for every one of her kids or grandkids, and effortlessly make you feel important and special.

More than anything, Ellen loved spending time with her family, whether that was relaxing at Silver Lake, repeatedly trouncing all of us at the game Heck!, or watching everyone run around her house with that Christmas’ “family weapon” (usually foam swords or Nerf shooters). This last activity often ended with Pat hiding in the bedroom from his kids and grandkids after dodging countless Nerf darts, pleading, “Help me, Ellie.”

Ellen was an avid quilter, a craft she shared with her sister, Nancy, and honed over the last 20 years. She often made cherished quilts for her family with unique fabrics chosen to match their interests. Ellen and Pat also loved to travel, and spent many adventures with her sister, Pat’s family, in Arizona, Florida, Mexico…basically anywhere where it was warm.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Pat; sons, Chris (Jeana), Mark (Michelle) and Trent (Deena); grandchildren, Neil (Alyssa), Ryan, Ashley, Maggie, Dillan and Ruby; and sisters, Nancy (Lee) Chess and Pat (Dan) Manasco.

Friends and family are welcome to join us in a celebration of Ellen’s life at a date and time to be determined at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ellen to the Kelso Public Schools Foundation (www.kelsokidz.org).