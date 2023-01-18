Feb. 28, 1939—Dec. 28, 2022

Ellen Marie Badger of Cathlamet, WA passed away on December 28, 2022 in a Vancouver Hospital.

Ellen was born to Ross and Ruth (Hazzard) Davis on February 28, 1939. She is survived by her 5 children: Dana Badger, Kim Tarabochia (Terry), Lori Badger (Rick), Lynn Badger, and Ross Badger (Carrie), 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, a brother Keith Davis and a sister Betty Ann Davis.

A celebration of life for Ellen will be held on May 13th, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Rosburg Hall, Rosburg, WA.