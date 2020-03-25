Ellen Girt

August 12, 1950—March 16, 2020

Ellen Lucy Erdmann Girt passed away on March 16, 2020. Ellen, known to many friends as DeeDee, was born in Seattle in 1950, to Mildred and Hubertus Erdmann. She was the youngest of five siblings, Paul, Peter, Mary, Steven; and was the only one born outside of Europe. Growing up, Ellen loved her Great Dane, Duke – and her Border Collie, Benny.

She graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1968, where she made many lifelong friends. In Clatskanie, she met Jim Girt, her husband of over 50 years. They have two children, Kelly and Brady. While Oregon and Washington have been home to Ellen the longest, she has many memories and friends from her time in St. George, Utah; Kwajalein, Marshall Islands; Kansas City, Missouri and New York City, New York.

Ellen channeled her passion for doing right by her community when she and Jim started River Run Farm. Jim and Ellen were one of few farms raising their cattle on organic grass pastures. Their decision made them a success, earning business with top restaurants in Portland, and a feature in the New York Times.