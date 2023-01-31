June 6, 1927—Jan. 24, 2023

Ella May Hansen, 95, of Seattle, Washington passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Ashford Senior Living in Edmonds, WA. Ella May was born in Tacoma, WA on June 6, 1927 the first of three children of Addison and Verda Schweitzer. She was a lifetime resident of Longview, graduating from R.A. Long High School in 1945, until moving to Seattle to be near her daughter and grandchildren in 2007.

Ella May loved to laugh, was an avid bowler, loved games and cards, good food, camping, and had wonderful memories of her time spent at the Kalama River with her husband, Kay, fishing and enjoying friends. Ella May’s greatest love was her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and was happiest when surrounded by family.

Ella May is survived by her daughter, Carol Parks Bettesworth (Rich), her granddaughters Shannon Johnson (Lars) and Anne Bettesworth (Derek Immekus), and her three great grandchildren, Finn, Reid, and Ella Johnson, all of Seattle. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Dale Schweitzer (2018) and James Schweitzer (2021), ex-husband, John C. (Bud) Parks (2014), her husband, Kay Hansen (2002), and her son, John A. (Jack) Parks (2011).

At her request, no service will be planned.