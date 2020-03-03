Elizabeth Wolden

July 27, 1927 - February 29, 2020
Betty was born July 27, 1927 at her parents' home in Rose Valley, Wash. to Augustine and Lucille (Carrasco) Fernandez. She died peacefully surrounded by her family at Canterbury Inn in Longview. Betty met the love of her life Herbert Wolden when he did work on her car. He fell for her quickly, so she just didn't think she should have to pay him for the work. She never did! They married July 2, 1950. Herb preceded her in death in 2006.
Growing up in Rose Valley she treasured many adventures with her siblings Carmen, Tony, Andy, Gus, and Jim. Her Spanish heritage was important to her as both her parents immigrated from Spain as youngsters. Her mother loved to regale her children and grandchildren with tales of her life in Spain.
Her favorite sport was bowling. She bowled with close friends Lois, Ina (Little Buddy) and Naomi for many years. They won many trophies and had a wonderful time. Betty and Herb loved Square Dancing and card playing as well as traveling with good friends the Markos, The Pedersons and the Weiands. The family also enjoyed several camping trips as well as trips to Hawaii with brother Jim and his wife Barb. Did we mention cards? Betty absolutely loved playing cards particularly Pinochle. Winning was the Best! Get togethers were even better when Betty made her famous apple pie of cinnamon rolls.
In her later years, Betty loved game night. She played bunco with a group of family members. When she picked out the prize, win or lose, she would go home with it. No one could walk away with the gift if Aunt Betty wanted it! Whether it was a rip-roaring game of Yahtzee, Uno or Farkle, no matter the ages of the opponents, Betty played to WIN.
Betty was preceded in death by sister Carmen Grover and brothers Anthony, Andrew, Augustine and infant sister, Dolores Rose Fernandez. She is survived by her brother James (Barbara) Fernandez and her cherished children: Linette (Don) Wolf, Steve Wolden, David (Tami) Wolden and Julia Wolden; grandchildren Todd and Travis Wolf, Hillary (Barry) Walther, Nick (Adrian) Wolden and Paige Strock; and great-grandchildren Olivia Wolf, Odin and Ruby Walther, Summit Strock and Evan Wolden. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Betty's Celebration of life will be May 16 at 2 p.m. at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home. Special thanks to Uncle Jim and family for always being there. Warm thanks to The Canterbury Inn's loving and caring staff and Hospice. Contributions may be made in honor of Betty to Community Home, Health and Hospice.
