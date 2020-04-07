Elizabeth Tenison

Sue Tenison went to be with our lord on March 18, 2020 at the Auburn Regional Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1946 to Walter and Freda (Warthon) Matthews in St. Louis, Mo. She graduated from Central High School in 1964. There she met the love of her life Vic and they were married after her graduation. Out of this wonderful partnership of 55 years they blessed with three children: Ron (Lorraine), Tammy (Bill) Wilson and Sean (Shae) and 8 grandchildren. When her best friend died she also became grandmother to her children.

In 1965, Vic and Sue left St Louis and relocated to Port Angeles and when the Wauna Mill was built they relocated to Clatskanie, where they spent the next 33 years. Sue was always a caring person and became a parent advocate for students with special needs and worked with the Oregon Department of Education for a number of years. To be closer to her new grandson and looking for a change in her career they moved to Longview in 1999. There she became a realtor with Flaskerud Caldwell Banker and worked for them until retiring in 2007. There she made many friends selling homes in the Longview-Kelso area. After retirement she and Vic began spending winters in Yuma and made many friends there. In 2012, she fell and caused a vein to rupture in the memory part of her brain. A few years later she was diagnosed with dementia and struggled with that the rest of her life.