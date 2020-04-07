Elizabeth Tenison

January 18, 1946—March 18, 2020
Sue Tenison went to be with our lord on March 18, 2020 at the Auburn Regional Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1946 to Walter and Freda (Warthon) Matthews in St. Louis, Mo. She graduated from Central High School in 1964. There she met the love of her life Vic and they were married after her graduation. Out of this wonderful partnership of 55 years they blessed with three children: Ron (Lorraine), Tammy (Bill) Wilson and Sean (Shae) and 8 grandchildren. When her best friend died she also became grandmother to her children.
In 1965, Vic and Sue left St Louis and relocated to Port Angeles and when the Wauna Mill was built they relocated to Clatskanie, where they spent the next 33 years. Sue was always a caring person and became a parent advocate for students with special needs and worked with the Oregon Department of Education for a number of years. To be closer to her new grandson and looking for a change in her career they moved to Longview in 1999. There she became a realtor with Flaskerud Caldwell Banker and worked for them until retiring in 2007. There she made many friends selling homes in the Longview-Kelso area. After retirement she and Vic began spending winters in Yuma and made many friends there. In 2012, she fell and caused a vein to rupture in the memory part of her brain. A few years later she was diagnosed with dementia and struggled with that the rest of her life.
Two of her passions in life was her yard and golf, she spent many hours tending to her flowers and shrubs. Vic would always tell the golfers that he wasn’t allowed to mow the backyard grass, that was her love. After retirement she loved to play golf at least twice a week at Mint Valley and the same at Yuma
She was a member of Longview Community Church, Maple Chapter 218 OES, Longview-Kelso Lady Elks, and loved supporting the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children. She was a gracious host of many BBQ’s and parties at their home and the Masonic Lodges. She always will be remembered for a smile for everyone
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy and grandson Jacob. She is survived by her husband Vic, children Ron, Tammy, and Sean and her grandchildren, her sister Pat, a brother Walter and her sister-in law Lynda Rochon.
We would like to thank the staff of Canterbury Gardens and Multi-Care in Auburn for their care and support and Columbia Funeral Home for their care and assistance.
Sue was never a fan of funerals and she ask not to have one. But the family would like to have a memorial for her as soon as the virus problem is resolved.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Rd, Portland, OR 97230.
