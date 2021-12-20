Elizabeth (Liz) Burnside

Dec. 29, 1941 — Dec. 10, 2021

Liz is survived by her husband and best friend of over 40 years, Michael Burnside. She leaves behind her children, Mary (Paul) Pierce, Bob (Brenda) Rutherford, Will (Ashley) Burnside; and her grandchildren, Kristina, Sydney, Vela and Aliza. Her stepson Tom Burnside preceded her in death.

Liz moved to Castle Rock in 1975 and was the owner of Tower Accounting (Castle Rock and Longview) for many years. She did the book work for many local businesses and prepared tax returns for multiple generations of families.

There will be a private family graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens (Vancouver, Washington) on Wednesday, December 22. Flowers may be sent to Evergreen Memorial Gardens.