Elizabeth (Liz) Burnside

Dec. 29, 1941 — Dec. 10, 2021
Liz is survived by her husband and best friend of over 40 years, Michael Burnside. She leaves behind her children, Mary (Paul) Pierce, Bob (Brenda) Rutherford, Will (Ashley) Burnside; and her grandchildren, Kristina, Sydney, Vela and Aliza. Her stepson Tom Burnside preceded her in death.
Liz moved to Castle Rock in 1975 and was the owner of Tower Accounting (Castle Rock and Longview) for many years. She did the book work for many local businesses and prepared tax returns for multiple generations of families.
There will be a private family graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens (Vancouver, Washington) on Wednesday, December 22. Flowers may be sent to Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.