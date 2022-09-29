Elizabeth Josephine Bradsford Motes

July 1927 — September 2022

E. Josephine Motes died peacefully at her home in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on September 23, 2022, after suffering multiple strokes over the last four years. She was born near Martin’s Bluff in Kalama, Washington, to commercial fisherman, Clement and Elaine (Spread) Bradford.

Growing up on land her grandparents homesteaded at Martin’s Bluff, she was known as “Betty Jo,” which was later shortened to “Jo,” for many years. She preferred “Josephine” after joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints nearly 50 years ago.

“Betty Jo” lettered in sports at Kalama High School, and graduated from Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, Washington, with a degree in physical education. She would become an avid athlete, snow-skiing every winter and playing tennis (as rated league player) year round. Later she earned a master of science degree from the University of Washington in Seattle and her thesis on physical education is catalogued in the Library of Congress. She taught all levels of primary and secondary education, in places as remote as Point Hope, Alaska, and the U.S. Virgin Islands with her first husband, John D. O’Donahue (PhD). She married Steven Williams in the Virgin Islands and gave birth to daughter Helen Patricia Williams on St. Croix. She was a physical education teacher for more than 25 years in Tacoma, Washington, where she was known as “Jo” Williams.

She is survived by her younger sister, Eva (Harry) Elliott of Sunnyvale, California; her daughters, Joni O’Donahue of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Helen (Justin) Wood of Pullman, Washington; nephews Bradford and Scott Elliott; niece Becky (Randy) Goers; nephews Brian (Josie) and Ross (Debbie) LaRoy in Kalama; stepdaughter Catherine Jackson and stepson Dare Motes in Utah; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren through her late husband Alvin Motes. She also was preceded in death by sons Daniel O’Donahue and Marvin Williams; former husband John O’Donahue; stepsons Don and Jeff Motes; elder sister Helen (Bradford) LaRoy Falter of Kalama; and her daughter Helen’s father, Steven Williams.

A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Lake Grove, Oregon. She will be interred at the IOOF cemetery in Kalama, alongside her parents and near many other relatives, neighbors and friends.