Elizabeth (Betty) Frances Hedglin

Feb. 10, 1938 — March 25, 2022
Elizabeth (Betty) Frances (Schmoyer) Hedglin passed away at home March 25, 2022. Betty was born February 10, 1938, in Portland, Oregon. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; a daughter, Juanita Jenkins; a grandson, Nick (Michele) Jenkins; one great-grandson; three great-granddaughters; one great-great-granddaughter; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth (Smoot) Schmoyer; two brothers, John and James Schmoyer; and two sons Daniel and Greg Hedglin.
Betty was several months premature at birth and was not expected to survive. However, due to recent advances in medicine and her strong will, she showed them just how determined she was.
She learned to hunt and fish from her father and continued to do both after marrying her husband, Lloyd. Betty and Lloyd built their home together from timber on their own land, which they cut and sawed into boards themselves. She and her husband also enjoyed camping with their horses and backpacking. Betty was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and homemaker. She loved the outdoors and had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She was very involved with the Boy Scouts with her two sons and her grandson. She also was involved with Camp Fire Girls with her daughter. She had a great love for her family. She helped care for her grandson and great-grandchildren while their parents worked. She was loved by everyone who knew her, and is deeply missed by her family.
