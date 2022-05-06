Elizabeth (Betty) Frances Hedglin

She learned to hunt and fish from her father and continued to do both after marrying her husband, Lloyd. Betty and Lloyd built their home together from timber on their own land, which they cut and sawed into boards themselves. She and her husband also enjoyed camping with their horses and backpacking. Betty was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and homemaker. She loved the outdoors and had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She was very involved with the Boy Scouts with her two sons and her grandson. She also was involved with Camp Fire Girls with her daughter. She had a great love for her family. She helped care for her grandson and great-grandchildren while their parents worked. She was loved by everyone who knew her, and is deeply missed by her family.