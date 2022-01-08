 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elinor Jean Turner

Elinor Jean Turner

Nov. 1922 — Dec. 23, 2021

Jean was born in Kelso, Washington, in November 1922 to Ethel Huntington Thwing and Leslie Allen Thwing. She was adopted and grew up in Kalama, Washington, graduating from Kalama High School in 1941. G.E. Pete Turner and Jean were married in November 1942. She worked for Pappy Robertson at the LP&N Railway in the Whitehouse at the Port of Longview. Daughter Linda was born in 1950. Pete and Jean enjoyed years of square and round dancing with R Square D. The family also enjoyed boating and water skiing. Jean went to work for Emmett Koelsch at Koelsch Senior Communities in Longview, a career that lasted 38 years. Jean worked with Emmett, son Aaron Koelsch, and the family until her retirement in 2013.

Jean was an active member of the Longview Community Church for more than 60 years and lived at Canterbury Park. Thanks go to the caring staffs of Canterbury Park, Canterbury Inn, and Peace Health Hospice. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gettmann and son-in-law Rich Gettmann, of Bend, Oregon; and her niece Marlena Munger, of Goldendale, Washington.

A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2022.

