Elinor Jean Turner

Jean was born in Kelso, Washington, in November 1922 to Ethel Huntington Thwing and Leslie Allen Thwing. She was adopted and grew up in Kalama, Washington, graduating from Kalama High School in 1941. G.E. Pete Turner and Jean were married in November 1942. She worked for Pappy Robertson at the LP&N Railway in the Whitehouse at the Port of Longview. Daughter Linda was born in 1950. Pete and Jean enjoyed years of square and round dancing with R Square D. The family also enjoyed boating and water skiing. Jean went to work for Emmett Koelsch at Koelsch Senior Communities in Longview, a career that lasted 38 years. Jean worked with Emmett, son Aaron Koelsch, and the family until her retirement in 2013.