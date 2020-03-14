Eleanor Reynolds
Eleanor Reynolds

September 30, 1922—March 6, 2020

Eleanor is survived by Richard Barga, Robert L. Reynolds and daughter Louise Daily. Memorial service being held at Steele Chapel on March 16, at noon.

