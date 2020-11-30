Eldon Woodrow Hatfield

August 10, 1936—November 15, 2020

He was born August 10, 1936 to Madge and Lawrence “Jun” Hatfield in Lakeside, Ariz. He went into the Marine Corp and served from October 1953 to October 1957.

In his younger years he was an avid motorcyclist and then moved on to Jeeps and 4 wheelers, always taking family young and old with him. Eldon loved to hunt, go bowling and camping. His greatest joy was going camping with family and watching the children running, laughing and playing.

Eldon leaves behind his loving wife of 34 years, Linda. his daughter Elaine of Silver Lake, Wash., daughter Cindy of Eugene, Ore., son Keith of Tillamook, Ore., and son Jerry of Bay City, Ore. He also leaves many grand children, great grand children and one great great grandson, many nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family.

Cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest at Willamette Cemetery. A private internment will take place at a later date.