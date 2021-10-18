 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elaine Wirtz
0 entries

Elaine Wirtz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 6, 1926 — Aug. 21, 2021

Elaine O. Wirtz, born January 6, 1926, died in her sleep August 21, 2021. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Her remains were cremated.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to introduce pet cats to each other

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News