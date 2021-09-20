 Skip to main content
Elaine V Peckham
Jan. 31, 1935—July 9, 2021

Elaine V. Peckham passed away at her home in Longview, Washington, on July 9, 2021.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marvin Peckham; two daughters, Patti Eslick (Jon) and Sandi Wall; and a son Tom Peckham.

