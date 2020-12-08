June 10, 1942—December 5, 2020

Elaine Shirley Walston-Wrinkle, 78 of Independence, Ore., slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God on December 5, 2020.

Shirley was born June 10, 1942, in Lewiston, Idaho., and was the big sister of five siblings. She grew up in Longview, Wash., and graduated from R. A. Long High School in 1961. She married James G. Tipton and together they had one son James G. Tipton Jr.. She later married Robert “Bob” Wrinkle on June 2, 1977.

Her favorite hobby was gardening. She and Bob would produce so much that most of it was donated to the local food bank. She also loved baking. Her cakes and pies were loved by all her family and friends. Shirley loved animals and over the years always had her beloved dogs and cats. Her cat Gus was always by her side. Shirley loved watching football and baseball. She enjoyed following the Giants, the 49ers and especially the Cubs which was a bond she shared with her grandson Josh.

Shirley is survived by her husband Robert Wrinkle, her son James (June) Tipton Jr. of Springville, Iowa, her grandchildren James Tipton III of Middletown, Conn., and Josh Tipton of Vinton, Iowa, her sister Janice (Jeff) Taitano, and brother Ricky (Sue) Walston, both of Longview, Wash., and many nieces and nephews.