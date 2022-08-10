Elaine Francis Miller

May 7, 1938 — Aug. 2, 2022

Elaine Miller was born May 7, 1938, living the majority of her life in Longview until she left to be with God on August 2, 2022. Doctors said it would be a miracle if she lived past the age of 2 years old, so graduating from R.A. Long High School was a huge milestone.

Elaine lived her life surpassing expectations. She married Joe Nordquist and they had two sons, Noel and Stephen. Although their marriage ended, the two remained close until Joe’s passing. Later Elaine and Joe Grandchamp would have twin sons, Chris and Scott. Elaine shone as a strong independent woman who was able to find beauty in the world. As a single mom, their house was full of love and laughter, even when short on money.

While raising the family, Elaine found the time to earn an associate’s degree and become a fair hearings coordinator for the state. Shortly after retiring in 2001, she experienced a fall that left her wheelchair bound for the rest of her life. This huge setback didn’t take away her creativity or her sense of humor. Elaine was the proud matriarch to her large family, extending well beyond blood. If you showed any indication you needed someone to love and accept you, Elaine proclaimed you as family then and there, whether you liked it or not.

Elaine was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Miller; and her son, Scott Nordquist.

She is survived by her sons Noel Nordquist, Stephen Nordquist and Chris Miller; honorary daughters Robin and Rhonda; her daughter-in-law, Sheila Nordquist; as well as 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren.

Her memorial will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 20, at CORE Health Ascent Youth Activity Center, 1400 Commerce Ave, Longview, Washington.