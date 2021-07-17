Egidio Louie Fontana

He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Park City High School in 1940. Always the inventor, he graduated from Weber College to become a certified machinist. In 1942, he enlisted in the Navy and was an Aviation Machinist’s Mate First Class. While on a short leave and traveling by train, he met a pretty farm girl from North Dakota by the name of Ivy Reinholdt and said it was love at first sight. They married on May 21, 1944, and spent the next 71 years together. Louie was active in his union, AWPPW Local 580 and the VFW 1045. Louie was happiest when surrounded by his loving family and friends.