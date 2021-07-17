Egidio Louie Fontana

January 27, 1922 —July 11, 2021
Louie was born in Park City, Utah, on January 27, 1922, the eldest child of Italian immigrants, Angelo and Maria Viel Fontana.
He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Park City High School in 1940. Always the inventor, he graduated from Weber College to become a certified machinist. In 1942, he enlisted in the Navy and was an Aviation Machinist’s Mate First Class. While on a short leave and traveling by train, he met a pretty farm girl from North Dakota by the name of Ivy Reinholdt and said it was love at first sight. They married on May 21, 1944, and spent the next 71 years together. Louie was active in his union, AWPPW Local 580 and the VFW 1045. Louie was happiest when surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Louie was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a sister, two brothers, a daughter Ivy Lou Vik, and grandson David Vik. He is survived by son Mark Fontana; three daughters, Michalene Fontana, Vicky Irving (Skip) and Rebecca Fontana (Tim Pfeifer); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank the Delaware Plaza and the Community Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of our Papa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon July 21 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview. The family requests all attendees wear masks.
“Fair Winds and Following Seas, Sailor Boy.”
In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for those less fortunate. Donations can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice at 1035 11th Ave. Longview, WA 98632.
