June 17, 1957—Dec. 10, 2022
Edythe “Kayo” Cedar passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 10, 2022 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.
She married her high school sweetheart, Rodney, on July 23, 1977 at Oak Point Community Church. Kayo had a big heart and loved everyone around her. She loved to garden and can her bounty. She gave away most of what she canned. She also loved to cook and everyone raved about her culinary skills.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney, her three children, Eric (Sarah), Raie, and Becky (Ben), her grandchildren, Lexi, Moss, Joey, Jazzmine, Tamara, and Emilyn, and three great-grandchildren, Lane, Maverick, and Amelia.
She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Until we meet again...
