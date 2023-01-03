 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edythe "Kayo" Cedar

  • 0

June 17, 1957—Dec. 10, 2022

Edythe “Kayo” Cedar passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 10, 2022 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.

She married her high school sweetheart, Rodney, on July 23, 1977 at Oak Point Community Church. Kayo had a big heart and loved everyone around her. She loved to garden and can her bounty. She gave away most of what she canned. She also loved to cook and everyone raved about her culinary skills.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney, her three children, Eric (Sarah), Raie, and Becky (Ben), her grandchildren, Lexi, Moss, Joey, Jazzmine, Tamara, and Emilyn, and three great-grandchildren, Lane, Maverick, and Amelia.

She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Until we meet again...

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some of the best winter wines, according to sommeliers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News