Edythe "Dolli" Marie Hoyhtya

Edythe Marie “Dolli” Hoyhtya of Kelso, Washington, went to be with the Lord Jesus on December 1, 2020, in Yelm, Washington. She was born in Wadena, Minnesota, on December 23, 1945, the only child of Arthur and Iona (Nelson) Hoyhtya. She graduated from Powder Valley High School in North Powder, Oregon, and from the Futuristic School of Cosmetology.

Dolli had a passion for serving others. Early in her career she worked as a hairstylist as well as a teachers’ aide at Columbia Heights Christian Academy. Then later in life serving in child care, adult care and Hospice. Dolli loved the Lord Jesus and attended Columbia Heights Assembly of God and Shekinah. She also served in Women’s Aglow Fellowship and YWAM. She was outgoing, loving, cheerful and accepting of others. Dolli had a great sense of humor and a zest for life. She starred in a local movie “A New Beginning” by Crystal Rivers Productions. Dolli was a loving mother to her three children she leaves behind: Rashelle Hams, Chris Hams (Laura) and Noelle Vorse (Nick). She found absolute joy in her seven grandchildren: Joshua, Jeran, Jaya, Peyton, Kayla, Jeremy and Aaron.