April 3, 1933—Feb. 8, 2023

Edwin “Ed” Richey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was 89 years old.

He was born in Odell, Arkansas on April 3, 1933, the fourth of six children, to Ora Dean and Leo Richey.

He joined the Air Force directly out of high school and went straight to Korea after training. He had a distinguished 26 year military career, as an aviation electronics technician, which included not only a tour in the Korean War but two tours in Vietnam along with multiple other duty stations around the world. He retired from the Air Force in 1979 at the rank of Master Sergeant.

After his career in the Air Force he worked for the US Postal Service until he retired in 1989. He spent his retirement travelling in his motorhome with his wife Ann until they settled in Longview in 2003 to be near family.

He loved gardening, reading, watching Jeopardy nightly, playing cards, darts and billiards; he enjoyed Jim Reeves’ music and always loved a good ol’ western movie. His favorite pastime was spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, all his siblings, his first wife Shirley, his second wife Ann, daughter Debbie, son Chris and granddaughter Shannon.

He is survived by a daughter MaryAnne Hawkins of Longview, a daughter and son-in-law Tanya and David Pittsley of Longview, a step-son Jim Lee of Spokane, grandsons Nicholas and Ethan Pittsley, a granddaughter Kristin Lee-Smith.

We will forever carry him in our hearts until we meet him on the other side.