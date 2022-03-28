Sept. 28, 1952 — March 22, 2022

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved father, Edwin C. Newberg. Ed passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved him, after two years of bravely and gracefully dodging the proverbial school bus, as dad would say. He was steadfast and thoughtful in the ways he showed us he loved us. He loved his children and grandchildren fiercely and endlessly expressed pride in his family.

Edwin Chris Newberg was born in Portland, Oregon, to Edwin W. and Molly Newberg. After growing up in Southeast Portland, he joined the Air Force Reserves. He left the reserves to work alongside his father in the family business — Cowlitz Shingle Company. That began a long career working in the timber industry and with heavy equipment machinery. Next, Ed worked for timber companies and chip mills around Longview, Washington. In 1990, he left Washington for new adventures in Alaska. He started on Afognak Island, working for Ben A. Thomas Logging. He went on to live and work in many different places in Alaska including Kodiak, Seldovia and Prince of Wales, before settling in Sitka many years ago. He deeply and profoundly loved his work. It gave him purpose and meaning and he was a wise counselor to so many. There wasn’t a job within a logging operation he hadn’t done. There wasn’t a machine or piece of equipment he couldn’t fix.

Ed was a dear friend who was loved and adored by so many throughout his lifetime. He cherished his home and community in Sitka. For those who have been lucky enough to spend many afternoons enjoying a warm beer in his shop while pontificating on memories, life and the ailments of society he will be truly missed.

He is survived by daughters Christy Murdock (Ray) and Amanda Gabai (Zev); son Eddie Newberg; and grandchildren Abby Murdock (Bryson), Owen Murdock, Gilad Gabai, Katie Newberg and Lily Newberg. He also is survived by his cherished sisters and their families, Debbie Richards (Pat) and Claralee Rohwedder (Alex).

We plan to have a celebration of Ed’s life in Sitka later this year.