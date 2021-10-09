Sept. 4, 1948 — Oct. 6, 2021

Edwin Bruce Holt, 73, of Kalama, Washington, peacefully passed away on October 6, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

Bruce was born on September 4, 1948, in Ontario, Oregon, to James (Jim) and Opal Holt. His early years were spent on a fruit farm surrounded by orchards until his parents built a home in Fruitland, Idaho, where he would spend the remainder of his childhood and adolescent years.

Bruce’s love for the outdoors came from all the days spent hunting and fishing with his dad and uncles, Ted and Bill Holt. He was a star four-sport athlete in high school, lettering in baseball, basketball, track and as quarterback on the football team. After graduating from Fruitland High School in 1966, he was an art major at Boise State University where he met his soon-to-be wife, Rhonda Oneida. Bruce and Rhonda were married for 23 years and raised three children together, Jason, Rob, and Kami. Even though their marriage did not last forever, they remained friends all these years. In 1997, Bruce was lucky enough to find love again with Jean Manninen. Jean had three children from a previous marriage, Aimee, Angela, and Michael, whom Bruce adored and loved. They have shared the last 24 years together. Bruce was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family.