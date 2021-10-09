Sept. 4, 1948 — Oct. 6, 2021
Edwin Bruce Holt, 73, of Kalama, Washington, peacefully passed away on October 6, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Bruce was born on September 4, 1948, in Ontario, Oregon, to James (Jim) and Opal Holt. His early years were spent on a fruit farm surrounded by orchards until his parents built a home in Fruitland, Idaho, where he would spend the remainder of his childhood and adolescent years.
Bruce’s love for the outdoors came from all the days spent hunting and fishing with his dad and uncles, Ted and Bill Holt. He was a star four-sport athlete in high school, lettering in baseball, basketball, track and as quarterback on the football team. After graduating from Fruitland High School in 1966, he was an art major at Boise State University where he met his soon-to-be wife, Rhonda Oneida. Bruce and Rhonda were married for 23 years and raised three children together, Jason, Rob, and Kami. Even though their marriage did not last forever, they remained friends all these years. In 1997, Bruce was lucky enough to find love again with Jean Manninen. Jean had three children from a previous marriage, Aimee, Angela, and Michael, whom Bruce adored and loved. They have shared the last 24 years together. Bruce was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family.
Bruce had a passion for the outdoors and was blessed to have a career doing what he loved — fishing. He lived several places throughout the Pacific Northwest before landing his dream job at G Loomis, a fishing rod manufacturer, in 1985. He worked at G Loomis, in Woodland, Washington, until he retired in 2019. He had several roles at G Loomis, but most of his time was spent in public relations and marketing, roles in which he thrived. His knowledge, expertise and love for fishing garnered much respect and admiration in the industry. He also was a published outdoor author and photographer and was fortunate to travel the world over.
After retirement, Bruce enjoyed fishing and hunting with his children, grandchildren and best friend, Renaud Pelletier. Working in his yard, watching sports and spending time with his family were other favorite pastimes. He was meticulous with his yard, just like his dad. He was always singing, gave the best bear hugs and his smile will be missed by all.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Opal Holt. He is survived by his siblings Ryan (Beth) Holt of Fruitland, Idaho, and Laura (Roger) Gleason of Boise, Idaho; his beloved partner Jean; his loving children Jason Holt, Rob (Stephanie) Holt of Kalama, Washington, Kami (Keith) Fulmer of St. Augustine, Florida, and Aimee (Trevor) Freeman, Angela (Bobby) Dyer and Michael Manninen of Kalama, Washington; his niece Ashley Holt; nephews Eric Holt and Travis Holt; and his 16 grandchildren, Megan and Mason Holt, Deven and Wyett Holt, Brooke and Ruby Fulmer, Marcus, Gage and Austin Beck, Seth and Erika Freeman, Avery and Alex Dyer, Bodey and Chase Manninen, and Colbie Manninen.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. October 16, 2021, at Steele Chapel, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.