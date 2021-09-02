 Skip to main content
Edward Paul Harris
Edward Paul Harris

May 18, 1962 — July 31, 2021

Edward Paul Harris passed away on July 31, 2021, in Ocean Park, Wash., with his wife by his side. He was born May 18, 1962, in Longview to Frank and Kathleen “Katie” Harris. He graduated from R.A. Long High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and wrestling. He later earned his journeyman at the Local Union #791. He and his wife, Lisa Harris, were married October 14, 1989, and had two children, Paul and Erin Harris. Ed’s life revolved around raising his children, coaching baseball, riding horses, roping events, and trail riding. He loved family gatherings, camping, boating, fishing, clamming, and crabbing.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katie Harris; a sister, Gayle Sieler; a brother-in-Law, Don Jurvakainen; and a father-in-Law, Manuel Ford. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Harris; two children, Paul Harris and Erin Harris; a grandson, Frank Harris; four siblings, Joni Geiszler (Arden), Connie Green (Jeff), Jim Harris (Barb), and Tom Harris; brother-in-Law, Tom Sieler; sister-in-Law, Angela Sjoboen (Lauren); sister-in-Law, Gina Ford; in-Laws, John and Linda Coleman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Moose Lodge (921 Washington Way, Longview).

