Edward Paul Harris passed away on July 31, 2021, in Ocean Park, Wash., with his wife by his side. He was born May 18, 1962, in Longview to Frank and Kathleen “Katie” Harris. He graduated from R.A. Long High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and wrestling. He later earned his journeyman at the Local Union #791. He and his wife, Lisa Harris, were married October 14, 1989, and had two children, Paul and Erin Harris. Ed’s life revolved around raising his children, coaching baseball, riding horses, roping events, and trail riding. He loved family gatherings, camping, boating, fishing, clamming, and crabbing.