December 23, 1934 — June 30, 2022

Edward Olaf Mattson, of Longview, passed away at home with family by his side on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Edward was born on December 23, 1934, in Hibbing, Minnesota, to Olaf and Fay Mattson. The family moved to Longview when Edward was a boy and he later graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1953. After high school, Edward went to work for Weyerhaeuser where he retired in 1996 after 43 years.

Edward met the love of his life, Bonnie Porter, and the two were married August 19, 1961. They spent 60 years together raising a family, going on worldwide adventures, and attending as many of their children and grandchildren’s events as possible. Edward often said he was the luckiest man alive to have married such a wonderful woman.

Edward welcomed everyone into his home, and he and Bonnie were honorary parents to many people. He loved the outdoors, was an avid woodworker, and he never tired of traveling and learning new things.

Edward is survived by his wife, Bonnie Mattson; daughters Nancy Plampin, Sarah Mattson, Kristen Mendez (Barbara Brandhorst), and honorary daughter LaSheila Rotchford; grandchildren Anna Plampin, Nicholas Nietfield, Levi Nietfield, Matthew (Julianna) Mendez, Grace Mendez, Samuel Mendez, Dakota Brandhorst, Chase Brandhorst and Emma Brandhorst; five great-grandchildren; and former sons-in-law Tom Plampin and Joe Mendez, with whom he remained very close. Edward was preceded in death by his parents Olaf and Fay Mattson, and sister Radina Howard.

A private burial will take place at Bunker Hill Cemetery on July 16. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on the same day at 1 p.m. at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. To livestream the service, go to https://youtu.be/DpBXcZ7ylIs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and to the Salvation Army. Please visit www.longviewmemorialpark.com to leave comments, photos, or a special memory of Edward.