May 22, 1945—August 12, 2020

Edward Norval Richards, 75, passed away August 12, 2020 at Centralia Providence Hospital. He was born to Theresia Mary Richards and Norval Edward Richards on May 22, 1945. As a life-long resident of Winlock, WA, he was known to many simply as “Eddie” and “Ed”.

In Ed’s young adult years, he would help in his father’s farm slaughter and butchering business. As a young apprentice, he learned the great craft of butchering. After graduating from Winlock High School in 1963, he worked alongside his father in the family business. After his father passed, he began working for meat markets and grocery stores in various areas in Washington and Oregon. Ed found much success in meat cutting and merchandising and really enjoyed providing those services in the areas he served.