May 13, 1960 — Aug. 6, 2021

Lifelong local resident Edward Loren Steiner, 61, of Longview, passed away Aug. 6, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

He was born May 13, 1960, in Longview, to Ed and Mildred (Madison) Steiner, and graduated from R.A. Long High School with the class of 1978.

Ed owned and operated United Lawn Care Service. He loved sports, and especially enjoyed watching the Seahawks and the University of Washington Huskies. He also was an avid fan of his nieces’ and nephews’ sports. They could hear him cheering from the sidelines. Ed was a big teddy bear and had huge hugs for all. He truly loved people, especially his family.

He is survived by two sisters, Cathy Boudreau (Terry) and Sandy Shull; three nieces, Nicole Velenchenko (Ryan), Danielle Fugleberg (Ryan) and Kailana Bloomfeldt (Tyler); three nephews, Stephen Kiser (Lindsey), Beau Boudreau (Melissa), and Clint Kiser (Rhonda); and 14 grandnieces and grandnephews whom he adored. They will miss their Uncle Eddie. He will be missed by us all. Go Hawks! Go Dawgs!

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.