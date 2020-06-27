Edward John Casper
Edward Casper

September 6, 1925 – June 15, 2020

Edward John Casper passed away at home on June 15, 2020, he was born to John and Lena (Fisher) Casper on September 6, 1925 in Bremen, ND. The family moved to the local area sometime after he was born. Edward was drafted out of high school to join the Navy, he served in the South Pacific for several years, then returned and graduated from at R. A. Long high school. He worked at Burlington Northern as a Gandy Dancer on the railroad for 38 years where he retired in 1988. Edward married Alta L. Hancock in April 1983 at the Court House here in Kelso, Wash.

In Edward’s younger years he enjoyed cutting and polishing rocks, so he could create things. He also liked gardening and doing his yard work. He was always a happy person, he loved company. His door was usually always open, with a fire burning and the coffee going.

Edward is survived by his daughter Debra Hancock, 2 sons Dennis (Kim) Hancock, Wilbur (Suzan) Hancock, grandson Arlis Ridenour, granddaughter Danielle Phillips and many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his son Melvin Fredrick Hancock.

