Edward John Casper passed away at home on June 15, 2020, he was born to John and Lena (Fisher) Casper on September 6, 1925 in Bremen, ND. The family moved to the local area sometime after he was born. Edward was drafted out of high school to join the Navy, he served in the South Pacific for several years, then returned and graduated from at R. A. Long high school. He worked at Burlington Northern as a Gandy Dancer on the railroad for 38 years where he retired in 1988. Edward married Alta L. Hancock in April 1983 at the Court House here in Kelso, Wash.