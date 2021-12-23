July 23, 1969 — Dec. 7, 2021

Edward (Eddie) Browning Miles was born on July 22, 1969, in Vancouver, Washington, to Charles Rogers Miles Jr. (Pete) and Linda Bartlett Rice. Eddie entered the world just 15 minutes after his identical twin brother, Charles Rogers Miles III (Chris). Eddie went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at age 52, surrounded by his loving family after a valiant 15-month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

Eddie grew up in Kelso, Washington, and was a 1988 graduate of Kelso High School, where he excelled in skiing, soccer, and wrestling. He then attended Boise State University and Northwest Nazarene University where he graduated in 1994 with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration. While attending NNU, Eddie met Christine Talmadge, his future wife.

After he graduate, he and Christine married on June 18, 1994, and Eddie accepted a position in Christine’s hometown of Oak Harbor, Washington, with InterWest Savings Bank. While working in Oak Harbor, Eddie completed his master of arts degree in organizational leadership from Chapman University. Eddie’s career led him to the medical management field where he made many lasting impressions. After starting out in Blackfoot, Idaho, he went on to become the practice administrator of the Whidbey Community Physicians Clinic in Oak Harbor, Washington; the practice administrator of Yakima Gastroenterology Associates; the chief executive officer of the Medford Medical Clinic; vice president at Memorial Physicians; and the vice president of operations at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. In 2018, Eddie left the medical administration field and began his fulfilling career with The Dolsen Companies as their chief operating officer.

Eddie was a dedicated family man, an active member of West Valley Church, and was involved in numerous organizations throughout Yakima, coaching youth soccer as well as serving on the board at SOZO sports. At his former alma mater, NNU, he served on the Alumni Board and the Board of Trustees. After Eddie’s diagnosis, he went on to pass all the rigorous requirements and become a member of the White Pass Ski Patrol.

Eddie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Christine; son Gabriel Miles; daughter Alyssa Miles; mother Linda Rice (Ray); father Pete Miles (Alice); identical twin brother Chris Miles (Beth); sister Lara Camberg; sister Nicole Miles; stepbrother James Shumway (Julie); and stepsister Jordana Shumway. Eddie was preceded in death by his daughter, Morgan Hannah Miles. Eddie also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, loving in-laws and extended family members. He will be forever remembered for the impact he made in his community, any organizations that he was a part of, and missed by anyone who had the privilege to meet and get to know him. His absence leaves a deep void.

A private graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, Washington. A memorial service followed at 1 p.m. at West Valley Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, Washington. In lieu of flowers, etc., the family asks for donations to be made in Eddie’s name to: Neurological Research Foundation, C/O Dr. David Baskin, 1656 North Blvd, Houston, TX 77006.