Edward "Ed" L. Reeves

Feb. 4, 1942—Jan. 16, 2023

Edward “Ed” Reeves was born February 4, 1942, in Sylva, N.C. to Lee and Louise (Seago) Reeves. He was the eldest of three sons. Ed passed away peacefully at St. John Medical Center January 16, 2023.

Ed’s family moved to Washington in 1946, settling in the Longview-Kelso area three years later. He went to R. A. Long High School, leaving his senior year (1960), to join the Navy. Ed served as a radarman on the USS Hancock. After a tour in the Navy, he worked several jobs before being hired at the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department. Talk of cutbacks led Ed to look for a new career. In 1972, Ed joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office where he worked for 25 years. He loved his job serving as a deputy, detective, fingerprint expert, and polygrapher. After retiring he continued his own polygraph business for several years.

Ed was a member of the American Legion, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (Loowit Chapter), Eagles, Elks, VFW, and Loyal Order of Moose where he served on the board for several years.

Ed’s greatest love, besides his family, was hunting and fishing. Give Rockhound (CB handle) a day off and he would be headed to the woods in a flash. The great outdoors was his happy place.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Harold. He is survived by his five children: E. L. Reeves Jr. “Eddie”, Steve Reeves, Brenda Van Fossen, Debbi (Jeff) Bergman, and John (Shelly) Reeves. He leaves behind his brother, Larry Reeves, eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, one aunt, one uncle, and his faithful and loving black lab, Mandi.

A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge (921 Washington Way, Longview) on February 4, 2023, from 1 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or your favorite charity.