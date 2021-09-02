Edward Arthur Brusco

Eddie Brusco went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 5, 2021. His life shall shine bright for all eternity in the chapters of world history books as he not only lived through some of the most historical world events; he also served his country proudly.

Eddie was born in Brikenfeld, Oregon, to Arthur and Jennie Brusco on Sept. 14, 1923. He was raised in Longview, Washington, and he graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1942. A few months after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Immediately after boot camp he left for destination of the Pacific Theater World War II. Eddie was assigned to the USS Doyen, an attack transport that was best known for its participation in the U.S. invasion on Tarawa. While serving on the USS Doyen, Eddie witnessed one of the most iconic scenes of World War II, the raising of the American flag atop Mount Suribachi during The Battle of Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945. After returning from the war, Eddie met the love of his life, Stella Schlecht, and they were married on July 17, 1946. They remained lifelong residents of Longview, Washington, where they raised three children, Labonna, Ginger, and Mick. Eddie worked as a longshoreman for the Pacific Maritime Association for 39 years. Eddie enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching baseball games and the X-games.