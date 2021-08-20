Nov. 19, 1928 — Aug. 10, 2021
Longtime local resident Edward “Allen” Gould Sr., age 92, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born to Charles and Alma (Nelson) Gould on November 19, 1928, in Castle Rock, Washington. He attended Castle Rock schools, graduating in 1946. Allen married Darline Whitney in 1948. They made their home on Tower Road where they raised their four children.
His career started out working on the family farm raising cattle and sawing lumber. In the 1960s, he took a job with Evans Products as a logging superintendent in the Neah Bay and Pacific Beach area. While consulting for Evans Products, his travels took him to different countries around the world. After leaving Evans Products, he started his own company as a contract logger for Longview Fibre, Pope & Talbot and Weyerhaeuser. In 1984, he retired from Gould & Sons, Inc.
Allen spent his retirement years maintaining and managing his farm. As hardworking as they come, he put in countless hours haying, logging and completing the daily chores that came with farm life. Over the years, he and Darline enjoyed many hunting seasons at elk camp and adventures crabbing or shrimping on Hood Canal. He loved digging clams at Pacific Beach and fishing along the Klickitat River, a favorite of his. His iconic daily drives will be missed by those who had the pleasure of his visits. Admired for who he was, he will be deeply missed.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Darline; parents; and brothers Jim and Clark “Corky” Gould. He is survived by his children, Allen “Whoop” Gould Jr. (Dixie), William “Bill” Gould (Debbie), Katie Opsahl (Doug) and Mattie Gould; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; along with many close nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hubbard Funeral Home, Castle Rock. A private graveside service for family will be held at the Jacob Shafer Cemetery on Tower Road.
Charitable donations may be made to the Castle Rock-Toutle Lake FFA Alumni at Fibre Federal Credit Union.
