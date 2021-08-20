Nov. 19, 1928 — Aug. 10, 2021

Longtime local resident Edward “Allen” Gould Sr., age 92, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born to Charles and Alma (Nelson) Gould on November 19, 1928, in Castle Rock, Washington. He attended Castle Rock schools, graduating in 1946. Allen married Darline Whitney in 1948. They made their home on Tower Road where they raised their four children.

His career started out working on the family farm raising cattle and sawing lumber. In the 1960s, he took a job with Evans Products as a logging superintendent in the Neah Bay and Pacific Beach area. While consulting for Evans Products, his travels took him to different countries around the world. After leaving Evans Products, he started his own company as a contract logger for Longview Fibre, Pope & Talbot and Weyerhaeuser. In 1984, he retired from Gould & Sons, Inc.