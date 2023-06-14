CASTLE ROCK—Edna M. Langdon (94) passed away June 3, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital. She was born August 12, 1928 to Emma and Ralph Stevens. She lived most of her life in Castle Rock, WA. On February 1, 1947 she married Allen L. Langdon and they were together until he passed in 2014. They had four sons who survive her today. They are Mike Langdon of Castle Rock, Steve Langdon of Longview, Ross Langdon and wife Joyce of Kelso and Doug Langdon and wife Eileen of Bremerton, WA.