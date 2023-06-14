Aug. 12, 1928—June 3, 2023
CASTLE ROCK—Edna M. Langdon (94) passed away June 3, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital. She was born August 12, 1928 to Emma and Ralph Stevens. She lived most of her life in Castle Rock, WA. On February 1, 1947 she married Allen L. Langdon and they were together until he passed in 2014. They had four sons who survive her today. They are Mike Langdon of Castle Rock, Steve Langdon of Longview, Ross Langdon and wife Joyce of Kelso and Doug Langdon and wife Eileen of Bremerton, WA.
Edna leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren who were her joy. Edna also leaves behind a brother, Frank Stevens and a sister Effie Matlock, both reside in Oregon.
Edna was a member of the Castle Rock Christian Church and she had many friends. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends. A service will be held on June 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Castle Rock Christian Church located at 542 Huntington Avenue South, Castle Rock, WA.
