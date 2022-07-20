Feb. 12, 1937 — July 8, 2022

EDMUNDA BARBARA FRIES WALLER, of Winlock, passed away peacefully Friday, July 8.

Edmunda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Waller; and their son, Ronald J. Waller. Both were of Winlock.

She is survived by her brother, George Fries, of Silver Spring, Maryland; her children, Ann Crawford, of Rochester, Kelly Sawka of Aurora, Colorado, and Dan and John Waller, both of Winlock. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Robert, Dallas and Katie; and her great-granddaughter, Jaden.

“Eddie” was born February 12, 1937, and attended the Evaline School. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, in Toledo, and later received an associate of applied science degree from Centralia College.

Edmunda and Robert were married in 1957. In 1964, they moved into the house they designed and built in the St. Urban area.

Eddie began as a volunteer at the Timberland Libraries in Winlock and Chehalis and retired as the manager of The Salkum Timberland Library. She was a driving force behind the preservation of the historic St. Urban Church near her home in Winlock. Her knowledge of people, places and events in the area, were the foundation for the publication of the book, “Saint Urban Church Community — Early Years.”

After retirement, Eddie enjoyed working in her flower gardens, reading and traveling. She and her husband, Robert, visited Alaska many times by car, van and ship. She also visited Ireland, Scotland, Great Britain, Italy, Austria and Germany.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Joseph Church in Chehalis, with a graveside service, following, at 1:30 p.m., at the St. Urban Cemetery in Winlock.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation, in Eddie Waller’s memory, to the St. Urban Settlement, the Timberland Library, or the American Red Cross.