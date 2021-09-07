Edmund A. Bourdage

March 14, 1938 — Aug 26, 2021
Longview resident, Edmund “Ed” Bourdage, 83, passed away at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center after a short illness. He was born in Seattle, Washington, to Edmund and Lila Bourdage on March 14, 1938.
The family moved to the Longview Kelso area in 1951. Ed graduated from R.A. Long High School. He worked several jobs as a young man. He began his 31-year career in law enforcement at the Kelso Police Department. After about a year, he transferred to the Longview Police Department where he was appointed as Chief of Police in 1983. He retired from the Longview Police Department in 1990 and worked for WASP (Washington Association of State Police), retiring in 1995. Ed attended and graduated from the FBI Academy in 1979. He also served as deputy coroner from 1998 to 2003 and chief deputy coroner from 2003 to 2005, when he retired.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Lila; and three brothers, Joe, Walt and Steve.
Ed is survived by a daughter, Dana, in Rainier. He also is survived by a granddaughter, Jamie; and three great granddaughters, Eden, Avalon and Stormy, in Longview, who he was very close to and very proud of. He has had a loving relationship for more than 20 years with his significant other, Jan Pyle. She is a retired nurse and has been there for Ed helping him battle pancreatitis, diabetes and his final illness, cancer.
He is survived by his brother, David, of Kalama; sisters Eydie (Leon) and Susan of Longview; and sisters-in-law, Patty of Kalama and Katherine of Ridgefield. He also is survived by his aunt Eleanor in Kamloops, Canada; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ed was a compassionate and take-charge gentleman. He will be missed by so many people he worked with, and befriended over the years, always ready to help whenever needed.
His passions were his grandchildren, fishing, vacationing, and taking trips to the casinos with Jan. There will no memorial service at the present time while under COVID restrictions.
If you wish, donations may be sent to Community Home Health and Hospice, 1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632, or to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 444 E. Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.