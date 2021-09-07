Edmund A. Bourdage

March 14, 1938 — Aug 26, 2021

Longview resident, Edmund “Ed” Bourdage, 83, passed away at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center after a short illness. He was born in Seattle, Washington, to Edmund and Lila Bourdage on March 14, 1938.

The family moved to the Longview Kelso area in 1951. Ed graduated from R.A. Long High School. He worked several jobs as a young man. He began his 31-year career in law enforcement at the Kelso Police Department. After about a year, he transferred to the Longview Police Department where he was appointed as Chief of Police in 1983. He retired from the Longview Police Department in 1990 and worked for WASP (Washington Association of State Police), retiring in 1995. Ed attended and graduated from the FBI Academy in 1979. He also served as deputy coroner from 1998 to 2003 and chief deputy coroner from 2003 to 2005, when he retired.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Lila; and three brothers, Joe, Walt and Steve.