August 28, 1930 — April 5, 2021

Edith Onitta Barker peacefully passed away in her home on April 5, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was best known as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Family was her priority in life. She had a reputation for serving great home-cooked meals and hospitality. There was always room for one more around her table.

She was the 10th of 11 children born to Demps and Lissie Edwards on August 28, 1930, in Red Star, Arkansas. She was delivered in their home by her maternal grandmother-midwife, Gemima Hodge.

She married Clyde Barker in 1946, three days after her 16th birthday. They moved from Arkansas to the Yakima Valley (WA) area in 1947, where they picked fruit briefly, until Clyde was hired by the Weyerhaeuser Company in Longview, Washington. Onitta was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother to their six children until the early 1970s when she became employed by the Longview Post Office as a rural mail carrier. She retired from the post office in the mid-1990s.