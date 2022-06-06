 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edith J. Chadderton

Edith J. Chadderton

Feb. 9, 1930 — May 28, 2022

Edith J. Chadderton, 92, of Longview, Washington, passed away May 28, 2022.

She is survived by one son, Stephen R. Chadderton; and many grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. July 9, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Longview.

