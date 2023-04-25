Dec. 6, 1924—April 20, 2023

LONG BEACH—Edith Ann Armstrong Shire (Edie) passed peacefully from life, after 98 plus years, on April 20, 2023 at The Oaks at Timberline, a long-term care facility in Vancouver, WA. Edie was born December 6, 1924, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Edyth Sage Armstrong and James Chester Armstrong II. She followed siblings James III, Jean, and Gilbert. In 1927, the Armstrong family moved to Mill Valley, California, because of their father’s job transfer. While living in California, a younger brother, Benjamin, was born. The Armstrong family built a beautiful summer cabin on Silver Lake in northern California, where Edie spent wonderful summers with her family while growing up and, later, as an adult.

In 1943, while attending Washington State College (WSC) in Pullman, WA, Edie was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, and, in 1944, she was the first woman to be editor of the college yearbook. Also, at WSC she met and married Thomas Benjamin Brattebo Jr. in 1943. Military service as a dentist took Edie’s husband to Japan for a couple of years following World War II, and Edie moved to Long Beach, WA where her in-laws had a home. Long Beach continued to be Edie’s home for the rest of her long life. Children Thomas B. III, Peggy Ann, and William Scott were born to Edie and grew up in Long Beach.

In 1965, Edie and her daughter, Peggy, were able to tour the Holy Land with Edyth, Edie’s mother.

Edie has served the Long Beach Peninsula as a volunteer and leader extraordinary! Church choirs, clubs, committees, children’s programs, school activities, boards (F.I.S.H. Emergency Services, Kiwanis, AAUW, Daughters of the American Revolution, Mentor Club, Modern Travelers Club, etc., etc.…) She also had a 25-year career with the Washington State University Cranberry Research Station. Edie was a member of the Ocean Park Lutheran Church.

Divorcing in 1969, Edie married Bob Shire. They continued life together in Long Beach until Bob’s passing in 1988. Edie out lived her parents and all of her siblings. She is survived by son Scott Brattebo and his wife, Jane; daughter Peggy and husband Larry Yamagata; son Tom Brattebo and wife Bette and their two children (Edie’s grandchildren), Katie and Ben and spouses, Jason Swain and Shannon. Edie has four great grandchildren: Ella, Reed and Harrison Swain, and Ava Brattebo.

Edie’s last years were spent living at Golden Sands Retirement Home in Klipsan, where she continued her role as volunteer and leader of the community.

A celebration of life will be held on May 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Ocean Park Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank.